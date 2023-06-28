President of the CPI of 8 de Janeiro says he has no doubt that the Armed Forces institution is “democratic”

The president of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January, deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA), said on Tuesday (June 27, 2023) that the Brazilian Army cannot be held responsible for the statements made by Army Colonel Jean Lawand Junior.

When testifying this Tuesday (June 27) to the CPI on January 8, the Army colonel denied having asked for a “coup d’etat” to prevent the inauguration of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), as suggested by messages intercepted on the cell phone of the former deputy Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid.

“What is more important is for us to say that, if members of the Brazilian Army are involved with coup ideals, inventions and plans, we cannot in any way attribute to the Brazilian Army, to the Armed Forces any type of responsibility”, the deputy told reporters.

During the meeting, Maia said a “admirer of the Brazilian army”. He cited different moments in Brazilian history in which the Force was present, including the military dictatorship, which, according to him, is not the “history” of the Army.

“The Army is undoubtedly a democratic institution. I have no doubt about it”, said the president of the CPI. “But I have no doubt that the military who took on this posture of wanting to prevent the inauguration of a democratically elected president, those who nailed an intervention by the military to the door of the barracks, leaving their constitutional function of defending democracy to take, through arms , control of the nation, no doubt these people have committed crime and need to be punished”.

Maia also said that he believes that Lawand lied to the CPI and that “this kind of behavior” shames the Armed Forces.

POSSIBILITY OF ARREST

The president of the CPI of 8 de Janeiro decided against the possibility of arrest for alleged false testimony of Colonel Lawand this Tuesday (27.jun). During the session, congressmen said that the military was lying about denying having called for a coup d’état.

“Privately, I think you missed the truth. Privately, that was the feeling I had. However, I’m a legalist”, said the deputy at the end of the session.

According to Maia, prison would be easy if he could present a “material proof” that the colonel lied. “Another thing, however, is when you interpret what you wrote, and you bring an interpretation that, however disconnected it may seem, and it is, I cannot, in a material way, say that you are lying”, said the deputy.

Also according to Maia, he talked about the subject with the senator and former federal judge Sergio Moro (Union Brazil-PR). “It’s him [Moro] revealed an interpretation similar to mine, that, in fact, Mr. [Lawand] you were, at that moment, answering not to incriminate yourself and that I could not interpret that just as a supposition in relation to what you were saying.

Thus, the deputy decided that “In doubt“should prevail over”innocence” by Colonel Lawand.

The rapporteur of the CPI, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), stated that the decision on a possible arrest is Maia’s, as chairman of the commission. “He, in fact, has a responsibility in relation to the conduct of the works and he understood, in fact, that there would be no need to make the arrest request in view of the lies that he [Lawand] clearly put”, said the senator to journalists. “As rapporteur, I respect the president’s decision.”

Despite the CPI board’s decision, Deputy Duarte (PSB-MA), a member of the commission, went to the MP-DFT (Prosecutor’s Office of the Federal District and Territories) against Lawand for alleged false testimony.

CONVERSATIONS WITH CID

The records against Lawand Junior were found from early November 2022, shortly after the 2nd round of elections, to December 21, a week before Bolsonaro left for the United States. In one of the messages, he suggests that the former president needed “give the order” for the Armed Forces to act. Read more in this report.

“He has to give the order, brother. There’s no way it can’t be fulfilled.” he wrote. In an audio sent to Cid, the colonel insists: “For God’s sake, Cidão. For God’s sake, do something, man. Convince him to do it. He can’t back down now. He has nothing to lose. He will be arrested. The president will be arrested. And, worse, in Papuda, man”.

In one of the messages, Lawand claims that Edson Skora Rosty, Deputy Commander of Land Operations, would have assured him that, if “the EB [Exército Brasileiro] receive the order”, would fulfill “readily”. However, he said, “in own way”, the Army would not do anything because its actions could be seen “as a blow”.

Despite the exchange of messages between the colonel and Mauro Cid, there is no indication of how Bolsonaro’s former assistant or anyone else could get popular support and from the top of the Armed Forces to annul the elections.

In 2022, Lawand Junior had assumed one of the sub-commands in the General Staff of the Army. In 2023, he won one of the positions most desired by uniforms: the position of military representative of Brazil in Washington, United States.

However, the Army commander, General Tomás Paiva, decided on June 16, in a meeting with President Lula and Defense Minister José Múcio, that he would not send Lawand Junior on a mission to the US.