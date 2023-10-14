Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/10/2023 – 22:11

The Army is investigating the disappearance of 21 machine guns from the arsenal of the Southeast Military Command, in Barueri, Greater São Paulo. The absence of weapons, 13 .50 caliber machine guns and eight 7.62 mm caliber machine guns, was noticed during an inspection at the site on Tuesday, the 10th. According to the Army, the material was unusable and had been collected for maintenance.

The case is not officially treated as robbery or theft in the note issued this Friday, 13th. The Southeast Military Command said it had opened a military police investigation to investigate the circumstances of the incident. The Army described the incident as “a discrepancy in control” of the weapons and said it had taken all measures to investigate the case.

.50 caliber machine guns are equipment of high interest to organized criminal groups, such as the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), which is known for “renting” high caliber weapons for robberies of armored vehicles, transport companies and bank branches. In 2016, the murder of mega-drug trafficker Jorge Rafaat Toumani, on the border between Brazil and Paraguay, was carried out using heavy weapons.

The light automatic rifle (FAL) of 7.62 caliber has been adopted by the Army as standard combat weapons since the 1960s. “The FAL uses 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition, which gives the weapon high precision in engaging targets. and high lethality”, describes a study by the Rio Officer Training School. The analysis adds that from 2017 onwards, a gradual replacement of the FAL with 5.56 mm caliber weapons began.