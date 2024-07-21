Home page politics

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

After the Israeli air strike in Yemen, Iran warns of a possible escalation of the conflict. The news ticker on the Middle East war.

Update from July 21, 9:00 a.m.: Israel’s “dangerous adventurism” could trigger a regional war, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, according to the state news agency Irna. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of the defensive struggle against Iran’s “terror axis”.

Transparency notice The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties in the Middle East conflict. The information on the war in Israel and Gaza cannot be independently verified.

“Now is the time for the international community to maximize sanctions against Iran,” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on the platform XIran supports, trains and finances the Houthis as “part of its regional network of terrorist organizations that want to attack Israel.” Israel and its supporters such as the USA would be “directly responsible” for “unpredictable and dangerous consequences” of the Gaza war and attacks on Yemen, warned the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Israel catches rocket from the Yemen away

First report: Tel Aviv – According to its own statements, Israel again from Yemen This time, Israel’s air defense intercepted the missile outside the country.

According to military sources, Israel’s missile defense system intercepted a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen that was approaching Israel from Yemen early this morning. The missile was shot down using the Arrow 3 defense system. A missile alert had previously been triggered in the area of ​​the southern Israeli port city of Eilat, the army said.

The Arrow 3 missile defense system © German Press Agency / Israeli Ministry of Defense

However, the missile did not enter Israeli territory. The incident occurred shortly after Israel’s airstrike in Yemen on the port of Hudaida in response to a deadly drone attack by the pro-Iranian Houthi militia in the city of Tel Aviv.

