In Myanmar, the army has regained power. The armed forces said on Monday on their own television station that they had taken control of the country. The army declared a year-long emergency.

Previously, the previous de facto head of government Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint had been arrested by the military, according to the National League for Democracy (NLD). It was initially unclear whether the politicians were arrested or placed under house arrest.

The former general and previous vice-president Myint Swe is now acting as head of state, it said. The real power, however, rests with Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing, who is in charge of the supreme command during the one-year emergency.

Soldiers patrolled the streets of the capital, Naypyidaw, and the largest city, Yangon, on Monday. Phone lines and the internet in Naypyidaw have reportedly been cut. There were initially no reports of violent incidents.

An AFP reporter observed that the military took control of the town hall in the economic metropolis of Yangon. The journalist saw five military trucks on the grounds of the town hall. City officials who arrived there to work were sent away by soldiers.

There had been tensions for some time between the civilian government and the powerful military over – as yet unsubstantiated – allegations of fraud in the November parliamentary elections. The NLD had clearly won the vote, but the military refused to recognize the result. According to the original plans, the new parliament should have met for the first time on Monday.

USA concerned about the situation

The US and Australian governments demanded the release of Suu Kyi and other politicians. The military must “respect the will of the people of Myanmar, which was expressed in the democratic elections on November 8,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday evening (local time). “The United States stands by the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of democracy, freedom, peace and development. The military must reverse these steps. ”According to the State Department, President Joe Biden has been informed of the situation in the Southeast Asian country.

The US would take action against those responsible for the latest measures if the steps are not reversed, warned White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki in Washington. She too turned against all attempts to change the outcome of the elections in Myanmar.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne also demanded that all civilian politicians arrested must be released “immediately”. She warned that the military in Mynamar was trying to regain “control” of the country. Payne appealed to the Myanmar army to respect the rule of law.

UN Secretary General António Guterres condemned the takeover of government and the abolition of the separation of powers by the military. “These developments mean a severe blow to the democratic reforms in Myanmar,” the UN chief announced through his spokesman. In the election, the NLD received a “strong mandate” from the people in Myanmar who long for democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.

Army chief Min Aung Hlaing announced on Wednesday that the country’s constitution would be “repealed” under certain conditions … Photo: Reuters / Soe Zeya Tun

The newly elected parliament was supposed to meet for the first time this Monday. It was expected that the NLD would extend Suu Kyi’s government mandate for another five years.

In the past few days, however, speculation about a possible impending military coup had also increased. These speculations were fueled by statements by Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing. He said on Wednesday that the country’s constitution could be “repealed” under certain conditions.

The general election in November was only the second democratic vote in Myanmar since the end of the military dictatorship ten years ago. The armed forces have played a major role in the politics and economy of the Southeast Asian country since independence in 1948. According to the constitution, a quarter of all parliamentary seats are reserved for the army.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate Suu Kyi had secured a second term in office in the country with almost 54 million inhabitants in the parliamentary elections. According to official figures, your NLD party won an absolute majority, and the turnout was over 70 percent.

But even after the election, Suu Kyi remained dependent on cooperation with the military. A quarter of the seats in the parliamentary chambers were reserved for the armed forces. This is what it says in the constitution of 2008, which the junta drafted in order not to be disempowered even after the introduction of democratic reforms.

Due to another clause, Suu Kyi could not become president, but ruled the former Burma as a state councilor and thus de facto head of government. Constitutional changes are not possible without the military, and it has already controlled the most important ministries.

Suu Kyi has long been considered a fighter for democracy

Since independence, the army ruled the country for almost five decades. Military coups took place in 1962 and 1988. Suu Kyi was under house arrest for a total of 15 years during the military rule.

The politician was previously venerated in the West as a fighter for democracy and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991. However, its reputation abroad has suffered greatly in recent years due to the persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority. In Myanmar, however, many continue to see the former icon of democracy as a heroine. (AFP / dpa)