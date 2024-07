Home page politics

Press Split

The attack in a suburb of Beirut targeted a high-ranking Hezbollah commander. © Hussein Malla/AP/dpa

In an Israeli attack on a house in a suburb of Lebanon’s capital Beirut, the high-ranking commander of the Shiite militia Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, was killed. This was reported by the Israeli army. There has been no confirmation from Hezbollah so far.