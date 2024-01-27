Today the Italian Armed Forces can count on 150 thousand units in “very serious cases”





Not ten thousand reservists, but a higher number, which could even reach 15 or 20 thousand units. This is what the Minister of Defense is working on Guido Crosetto in this global scenario of very strong tensions with the Russia-Ukraine war which sees no way towards a peaceful solution. But not only. The Middle East is also increasingly in flames with the conflict between Israel and Hamas which is now spreading to other countries with the enormous risk of Iran.

Today the Italian Armed Forces can count on 150 thousand units in “very serious cases“, such as wars and international crises. The head of Defense raised the alarm at Palazzo Baracchini, in the center of Rome, where he confirmed “that we are working hard to arrive, within two years, at the introduction (subject to passage in Parliament ) Of an auxiliary reserve of the State“. Which however will not be ten thousand reservists, as wrote this morning Corriere della Serabut the figure will be higher, as Affaritaliani.it is able to reveal.

The hypothesis of a direct NATO-Russia conflict is currently excluded, but you have to be ready for anything and Crosetto intends to accelerate so that Italy does not find itself unprepared in the event of “very serious cases” or escalation both on the Russian-Ukrainian front and on the Middle Eastern scene.

