The Army participated this Saturday in the flood cleanup tasks in northern Thailand, where the situation has improved in some areas, while other areas in the northeast are inundated by the rising waters of the Mekong River.

Emergency services continue to work in the towns most affected by flooding in recent days due to tropical depression Yagi, which has caused at least 10 dead and more than 60,000 families affected in 10 provinces, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Military units moved today to the town of Mae Sai in Chiang Rai, where the worst flooding in recent decades has caused havoc, with numerous homes submerged and roads cut off by water and landslides.

Authorities warned today that flooding is worsening in some areas of the northeast such as Nong Kha province.i due to the flooding of the Mekong River.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation issued an alert yesterday in response to the risk of heavy rains in the coming days in 45 provinces of the country from north to south, including tourist areas such as the island of Phuket and the province of Krabi.

Millions of people are affected by the storm in Southeast Asia, mainly in Vietnam, hit by Typhoon Yagi last weekend after pass through the Philippines and China.

Yagi, now a tropical depression, has also caused havoc in Thailand and Burma (Myanmar) due to the heavy rains it has caused. severe flooding.

