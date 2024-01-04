Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

State of emergency in the north: After a violent blizzard, there is snow chaos in Denmark. Military tanks even had to be deployed.

Copenhagen – A historic blizzard has paralyzed large parts of the country in Denmark. The Jutland region in particular suffered from biting sub-zero temperatures with strong winds and up to half a meter of fresh snow. Train and ferry connections were stopped, bridges and highways were closed. In the thick snow, even medical tanks from the Danish army had to be deployed. There were chaotic traffic conditions on almost all traffic routes. The whole of Scandinavia is in the grip of winter weather.

Heavy blizzard sweeps across Denmark: 900 passengers have to spend the night on the ferry

The blizzard hit the northeastern parts of Denmark in particular in the middle of the week, while other parts of the country “only” had to contend with heavy rain. Due to the heavy snowstorm, bridges were closed and train and ferry services were suspended.

Around 900 passengers unexpectedly had to spend the night on a ferry between Oslo, Norway and Copenhagen, reports dpa. The shipping company DFDS also canceled all ferry connections between the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm and Ystad in southern Sweden as well as between Hirtshals in Denmark and Kristiansand and Larvik in southern Norway.

The onset of winter paralyzes Denmark – drivers trapped in snow on the motorway

The E45 motorway from Aarhus to Aalborg was closed. As the Jutland police report, many stranded drivers have been stuck in their cars for over a day and need to be provided with food and drinks.

Some impassable roads: medical tanks in rescue service operations

Even the Danish army had to be deployed on Wednesday (January 3) because ambulances were unable to make progress in rural areas in the east and north of Jutland. reported Denmark's radio – and speaks of “brutal snow” in large parts of the country. The Danish Ministry of Defense sent several medical tanks to support: initially seven Piranha tanks with 14 soldiers, later twelve tanks were reported in action.

The vehicles support the emergency services and were used to transport medical personnel and food. Residents in rural areas were asked to stay at home. The Danish embassy in Germany issued a warning for travelers – and advised against unnecessary trips in Jutland.

Storm Henk brings snow to Denmark – the next winter lash is already waiting

The cause of the chaos is a storm called “Henk”. It brings “a lot of snow and squalls to the northeastern part of Denmark, especially in the areas north of a line from Holstebro to Grenaa and Aarhus,” like wetteronline.de reports. The weather will calm down by the weekend, according to meteorologists. But: The next winter whip is already in the starting blocks. Temperatures could then drop well below minus 10 degrees.

Massive cold freezes all of Northern Europe – temperatures below minus 20 degrees

On Wednesday, the minimum temperatures fell below minus 30 degrees in large parts of Sweden and Finland, partly also in northern Norway, and in northern Sweden they even fell below minus 40 degrees for the second day in a row. On Wednesday night, the coldest January temperature in 25 years was recorded there. In Austria saw a drop in temperature by a whopping 33 degrees – with snow down to low altitudes.

Snowstorm in Denmark – this winter shock is coming our way

According to experts, the onset of winter is now also approaching Germany. Graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service Q.met warns: It will be icy cold, below minus 10 degrees in places at night.: “On Friday it can even turn white in the north, and on Saturday and Sunday also in the south of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria.” Heavy snowfall is possible in the south, especially on Sunday . “10 to 20, sometimes up to 30 cm, are possible in the south of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg,” says Jung.