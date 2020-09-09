The northern side of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh, ie Finger Area, has now deployed Indian troops at critical heights. Chinese soldiers are standing here on the peak of Finger-4. According to sources, now the Indian Army has occupied such a position there which is more than finger-4. According to a senior officer there we are now stationed in our own area at such heights that also dominates Finger-4.According to sources, on Monday, the Chinese army tried to capture the Indian forward posts of southern Pangong. During this time, Chinese soldiers who arrived with pole swords and automatic rifles had also tried to remove Indian wire barbs. The Indian Army has installed wire optical in its area on the heights of which Indian soldiers are stationed in the south bank of Pangong Lake. India has given strict warning to the Chinese soldiers not to try to cross this barricade.

Chinese soldiers crossed ‘limit’ on Monday

Chinese soldiers came close to it on Monday evening and tried to remove the barricades. After which the Indian soldiers gave him a strict warning and said that if he does not go back, there will be serious consequences. He was warned that the Indian Army could take any action. After which Chinese troops fired in the air and tried to pressurize the Indian soldiers. But after a stern warning from Indian soldiers, he was forced to retreat.

Trying to create pressure by showing the tank

A senior official said that China is trying to put pressure on India by deploying and building tanks. China has deployed around 15-20 tanks near the Spangur Gap on the south side of Pangong Lake. He said that China is performing so much and thinking that this will put pressure on the Indian soldiers. But the Indian Army is fully prepared to deal with every situation.

China has about 5-7 thousand soldiers in Moldo

An official said that China, opposite the Chushul sector, has deployed about 5-7 thousand soldiers in its Moldo area. He is constantly building up there. He said that the Indian Army has prepared as much as them and we are not less than them in anything. From the heights where the Indian Army is stationed here, China’s buildup is clearly visible and every action of China can be monitored.



India-China brigade commander met amid tension

There is tension on the LAC and it has not decreased at all. Soldiers from India and China are at a distance of 300 meters near at least three peaks on the south bank of Pangong Lake. An official said that there was no clash since Monday but tensions remain. Amid tension, brigade commanders of both countries met again in Chushul and this meeting lasted for about four hours. A senior official said that we do not want to stop the path of dialogue but are able to take any step according to the situation.