A French lieutenant-colonel is suspected of treason for the benefit of Russia.
The soldier was operating from a North Atlantic Treaty Organization military base (Nato) located in Italy, near Naples. “About fifty years old, he worked on the base of Lago Patria”, Specifies Alban Mikoczy, journalist France Télévisions duplex in Rome.
This base is very important. She coordinates the movements of theNato in the Mediterranean, especially American ships. “The French is criticized for having met a Russian officer and for having communicated information to him.”, According to the French counter-espionage. The Ministry of the Armed Forces was notified and the man was arrested during his vacation. He is currently imprisoned in Paris.
