A French lieutenant-colonel is suspected of treason for the benefit of Russia.

The soldier was operating from a North Atlantic Treaty Organization military base ( Nato ) located in Italy, near Naples.

“About fifty years old, he worked on the base of Lago Patria”, Specifies Alban Mikoczy , journalist France Télévisions duplex in Rome.

This base is very important. She coordinates the movements of theNato in the Mediterranean, especially American ships. “The French is criticized for having met a Russian officer and for having communicated information to him.”, According to the French counter-espionage. The Ministry of the Armed Forces was notified and the man was arrested during his vacation. He is currently imprisoned in Paris.