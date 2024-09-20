Home policy

There is no de-escalation in sight in the Middle East war. After the pager explosions in Lebanon, Israel is expanding its attacks. The news ticker.

Tel Aviv/Beirut – The situation between Israel and Lebanon is becoming increasingly acute. The Lebanese ambassador, Rami Mortada, warned in Great Britain that an Israeli ground offensive against Lebanon could lead to a “doomsday scenario”. In an interview with the British Times Mortada said that everything must be done to prevent an escalation of the conflict.

After pager explosion at Hezbollah – Israel attacks Lebanon with rockets

The situation in the Middle East reached a new level of escalation when hundreds of manipulated pagers belonging to the Islamist Hezbollah exploded at the same time. Israel is said to have equipped the communication devices with explosives and sent them to the militia, according to research by New York Times According to Lebanese sources, around 37 people were killed and more than 3,500 were injured. In a speech on Lebanese television, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah spoke of a “declaration of war” by Israel against the militia, as the German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

Meanwhile, Israel is expanding its attacks on Lebanon. The Israeli army reportedly attacked around 100 rocket launching platforms belonging to the pro-Iranian Hezbollah with several fighter planes. The militia had prepared the platforms for attacks on Israel, it said. In Lebanon, there is talk of the heaviest wave of attacks since the conflict began in October.

War in the Middle East: Israel expands offensive in Gaza Strip – CDU politician criticizes approach

Despite the military conflict in Lebanon, the Israeli army is said to be continuing the offensive against the Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the news agency reported ReutersAccording to the report, Israeli air and tank attacks were reported in several areas. According to Palestinian authorities, at least 14 people were killed.

CDU foreign policy expert Johann Wadephul has little understanding for the current actions of the Israeli government. “What this government is currently doing there is a policy that is really difficult for us to understand,” he told the RBBThe situation in the Middle East is indeed vital for Israel, but there is no evidence that Israel is seriously interested in de-escalating the hostilities. “We would like to see more action and more openness from the Israeli government.”

