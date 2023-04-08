It was the 1st operation to combat illegal air traffic in the region; two people were arrested

The Army destroyed yet another aircraft in the Yanomami indigenous territory as a way of combating illegal mining in the region. Two people were arrested in the operation, according to information released by the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) on Friday (7.Apr.2023).

The action began on the night of Thursday (5.Apr), when agents landed at the site in a helicopter from navy. The detainees were sent to the authorities in Boa Vista, in Roraima. The teams used night vision equipment.

The action was the first to combat illegal air traffic in Yanomami lands. It was carried out jointly by the following bodies: Armed Forces, IBAMA (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) and PRF (Federal Highway Police).

Airspace in the region was closed on April 6. Before, an aerial corridor was installed for the garimpeiros to leave the site voluntarily. Only ships linked to indigenous protection activities can enter, such as army and public service helicopters.