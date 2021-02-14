The Myanmar Army has deployed its tanks for the first time this Sunday in the main cities to suppress protests against the military coup of February 1. Western embassies in the country have called on authorities to “prevent violence against protesters and civilians” after security forces also opened fire to disperse a protest in the northern state of Kachin. In addition, both the US and Spanish embassies have urged their citizens to stay home.

In a statement issued Sunday night, the Embassies of the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and 11 other nations condemn the arrests of political leaders and the harassment of journalists after the coup and denounce the interruption of communications by the military. “We support the people of Myanmar in their quest for democracy, freedom, peace and prosperity. The world is watching ”, reads the statement.

“There are signs of military movements in Yangon [la capital comercial del país] and the possibility of telecommunications interruptions between 1:00 am and 9:00 am ”, said the US Embassy on its Twitter account.

In another day of mass protests in the streets of various cities in the country, the security forces opened fire to disperse the protesters at a power station in Kachin, although the images of the event, broadcast through Facebook, do not clarify whether they fired bullets. rubber or live ammunition. In late afternoon, the Army deployed armored vehicles in Yangon, Myitkyina and Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine state, according to different local media on the Internet.

The civil disobedience strikes, which began with medical personnel, have also been seconded during this day by railway workers, who have left the Yangon train station without service.

In many of the demonstrations this Sunday against the military, who already ruled the country with an iron fist between 1962 and 2011, the participants carried banners calling for the release of their detained elected leaders, such as the Nobel Peace Prize and the deposed head of the Government. , Aung San Suu Kyi, while some called for a military intervention by the United States.

In the city of Mandalay, monks from the prestigious Mya Taung monastery joined the mobilizations against the junta, the media reported. Myanmar Now. The participation of Buddhist religious has been repeated in recent days, which is reminiscent of the so-called saffron revolution against the military in 2007 that was led by bonzes.

Cutting freedoms

The authorities suspended articles 5, 7 and 8 of the Law for the Protection of Security and Privacy of Citizens, which requires an order to be able to detain someone and retain them for more than 24 hours, among other legal guarantees, as reported last night half military True News Unit. From now on, the police and military will also not need orders to carry out searches, while they will have carte blanche to interrupt citizens’ communications and request their data from Internet operators.

These measures provide legal cover for repressive practices such as arbitrary detentions and Internet outages carried out in recent days. On the other hand, the authorities will also demand that citizens have to inform the guests who spend the night in their homes in order to more easily locate dissidents and supporters of the protests.

Since the coup led by Army Chief General Min Aung Hlaing, at least 384 people have been detained, of which 24 have been released, according to the latest report from the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners (AAPP).