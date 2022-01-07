AG Friday, 7 January 2022, 19:17



The health authorities of the United Kingdom confirmed this Friday that the Army has deployed troops in the capital, London, to help hospitals cope with the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, from which many health workers have been infected.

In total, some 200 members of the Army personnel have been mobilized at the moment, of which 40 are doctors who will help the health workers to cope with the situation in the capital’s health centers. The rest will handle revenue, supplies, and other bureaucratic issues.

Some have started work this Friday and are expected to continue deployed until the end of the month. The announcement comes two days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that sanitation is “temporarily overrun” due to the appearance of the new variant. The unions, although they have appreciated the help, urge to strengthen the public system.