The Israeli army is prepared for “every scenario” in the face of the Hezbollah militia. The news ticker on the war in Israel and Gaza.

Tel Aviv – According to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Israel does not want war in Lebanon. “We do not want war, but we are preparing for every scenario,” Gallant told the press during a visit to Washington.

“Hezbollah knows very well that we can cause massive damage in Lebanon if a war breaks out,” he continued. The Israeli army could send the neighboring country “back to the Stone Age, but we don’t want that.”

Transparency notice The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties in the Middle East conflict. The information on War in Israel cannot be independently verified.

Attacks on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon in the Gaza War

The radical Islamic Hezbollah militia in Lebanon has been attacking northern Israel with rockets and drones since the start of the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israel is responding to the shelling with increased attacks on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

The Shiite militia, which is supported by Iran and allied with Hamas, controls the area just behind Israel’s northern border. In view of the threats from both sides, fears of war have grown in recent days.

“Greater escalation” in the Middle East? USA in talks

The US and other allies of Israel are trying to prevent a military escalation. A US government official said Washington is holding “intensive discussions” with Israel, Lebanon and other actors. Neither side is seeking a “major escalation”.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at a meeting with Galant on Tuesday (June 25) that a war with Hezbollah could have “terrible consequences for the Middle East.” UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths also expressed concern. A war in Lebanon could have “apocalyptic” consequences and escalate into a regional conflict. “It is very alarming.”

