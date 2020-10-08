On October 3, the convoy of the army passed for the first time on Wednesday from the Atal tunnel dedicated to the country in Himachal Pradesh. Many army trucks and other vehicles were involved in this convoy. In trucks, essential daily use goods of the army were sent to the forward areas. Atal Tunnel is considered to be very important in terms of military movement in LAC areas. At the same time, PM Narendra Modi has also said that the army will be strategically strengthened by this tunnel.PM Modi inaugurated the world’s longest tunnel ‘Atal Tunnel’ in Himachal Pradesh. After the inauguration, PM Modi said in his address that ‘Atal Tunnel’ will become the lifeline of Leh-Ladakh. From this tunnel, the distance between Manali and Keylong will be reduced by 3-4 hours. Explain that the journey between Manali to Leh will be facilitated by the Atal tunnel made by cutting the mountain.

The announcement was made in the Atal government

The historic decision to construct a tunnel under the Rohtang Pass was taken on June 3, 2000, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister of the country. The foundation stone of the road connecting the southern part of Sunang was laid on 26 May 2002. A total of 8.8 kilometers, this tunnel is the longest tunnel in the world built at an altitude of 3000 meters.

Construction in 10 years

Amidst tensions with China, the world’s longest Atal tunnel connecting Manali to Leh has been completed in 10 years. Chief Engineer KP Purushothaman said that the Atal tunnel connecting Manali to Leh is the longest highway tunnel in the world. Fire hydrants have also been installed inside the Atal Tunnel. This can be used in any kind of untoward incident. KP Purushothaman said that it was very difficult to do the induction and deinduction of resources during the construction of the tunnel. We faced many challenges but through teamwork we were able to complete the construction.