05/01/2024 – 20:35

The Brazilian Army reported, this Friday (5), that internal investigations carried out into the coup acts of January 8 concluded that there was no evidence of crime in the cases investigated.

He also stated that, after the investigation, two disciplinary punishments were given to the soldiers involved. The punishments occurred for disciplinary transgressions in the conduct and procedures adopted during the action at Palácio do Planalto.

The Army also says that it has opened four military police investigations and four other administrative processes to investigate crimes or misconduct by military personnel. Once the investigations were concluded, they were sent to military justice, which has so far condemned a retired Army colonel.

Navy

The Navy reported that it initiated administrative proceedings against three military personnel: one being a retired officer, after taking photographs in front of Congress; a retired soldier, who had been arrested by the Military Police of the Federal District, but the military court filed the complaint; and a reserve soldier, also arrested by the PM, and who is on provisional release as a defendant in an action before the Federal Supreme Court.

The Army highlighted its commitment to legality and transparency in providing information to society and combating disinformation.

The Navy stated that its conduct is based on faithful observance of legislation, ethical values ​​and transparency.

When contacted, the Air Force did not respond on the matter until the closing of this report.