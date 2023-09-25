General Tomás Paiva came out in defense of the institution when asked about Bolsonaro’s alleged collaboration with the military over a coup

The current commander of the Brazilian Army, General Tomás Paiva, stated that “Army complied with the law“, when “guaranteed” the inauguration of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on January 1, 2023. Paiva took office replacing General Júlio César de Arruda, dismissed by Lula on January 21 of this year.

“What is certain: the Army complied with the law, guaranteeing the inauguration that took place on January 1st. This was the constitutional duty and was carried out through the Area Security Coordination, carried out by the Commander of the 3rd Motorized Infantry Brigade of Cristalina (GO)”, said General Tomás Paiva in interview to the news portal Metropolises.

The statement comes in the wake of statements made by Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid during testimony in a plea bargain regarding the alleged involvement of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in a coup plan.

According to the news portal UOL, Mauro Cid told Federal Police (Federal Police) that the former president held a meeting after the 2nd round of elections with high-ranking military personnel and government ministers to discuss a draft that called for new elections and included arrests of opponents.

The document would have been delivered to Bolsonaro by former presidential advisor Filipe Martins. According to the former aide-de-camp, the coup d’état plan would have been supported by the then Navy commander, Admiral Almir Garnier. The proposal did not receive support from the Air Force and Army chiefs.

Bolsonaro denies

Bolsonaro’s defense sent a press release on September 21 denying accusations made by his former aide-de-camp Mauro Cid. According to the note, during his government, the former president “he never supported any movement or project that was not supported by law”. Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 291 kB).