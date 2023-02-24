Investigations against the military were sent to the Military MP; investigation on conduct in acts was extended

The Army completed 2 investigations against colonels who supported the extremist acts of January 8th. On February 8, the Power360 reported that the institution was still conducting investigations against Colonel Adriano Testoni and José Placídio.

The investigations were sent to the Military Public Prosecutor’s Office, where two prosecutors from the branch of the body in Brasília will evaluate the cases. Are they:

All investigations within the Army’s internal sphere were presided over by the CMP (Comando Militar do Planalto), an Army unit in Brasília.

This Friday (Feb 24), the CMP extended the IPM (Military Police Inquiry) for 20 days, which investigates the conduct of military personnel from the Presidential Guard Battalion.

In a video released on social networks, Colonel Adriano Testoni appears accompanied by his wife as he walks with the other demonstrators in the act.

Next to the National Congress building, Testoni says: “Army is the shit. This Army of ours is shit. It’s all going to suck. Motherfucker! Bunch of motherfuckers. Shame on you military”.

Watch (1min52s):

Colonel José Placídio, on his Twitter profile, asked for intervention by the Armed Forces.

“Brasília is agitated by the action of the patriots. Excellent opportunity for the FA to enter the game, this time on the right side. Where are the brave colonels with troops in hand?”he questioned.