The Army released an official note early this Thursday night, 7, in which it informs that “it became aware of the content of the Adversial Threat Report document, by Meta, through publications in the press”. The text says that the “Brazilian Army does not promote disinformation through social media”.

The Army stated that it has official accounts on these media and “obeys the usage policies of the companies responsible for these platforms”. He also informed that he contacted the company Meta (Facebook) “to enable, within the legal parameters in force, access to the data that supported the report, with regard to the alleged participation of military personnel in the activities described”. “Finally, it should be noted that the institution requires its professionals to carry out military duties, such as the cult of truth, probity and honesty.”

In the morning, generals consulted by the Estadão they had already removed the Army’s institutional involvement in the case. At the end of the afternoon, the command informed that, once identified, those responsible must be punished rigorously. It is known that the suspects would have attended the Academia das Agulhas Negras between 2012 and 2014. In 2019, the Army published a rule regulating the use of social networks. In the case in point, the downed Facebook profiles were kept under false identities.

For anthropologist Piero Leirner, a professor at the Federal University of São Carlos and author of the book O Brasil no Espectro de uma Guerra Híbrida, the accounts taken down by Facebook have evidence of having been used by those who know the principles of psychological warfare operations. “There is a characteristic of a pincer movement, first seeking to act as a group sympathetic to a social movement and then as a defender of the government.”

Leirner says that the initial phase of the accounts – that of the Pride Sem Terra and Resistência Jovem profiles, between April 2020 and June 2020 – coincides with the first demonstrations against Jair Bolsonaro, due to his performance in the covid-19 pandemic. The second phase, sympathetic to the government, was close to Operação verde Brasil 2, in which the Army fought deforestation in the Amazon.

