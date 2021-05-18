Hundreds of members of the National Police, Civil Guard and members of the Army have deployed in Ceuta to try to control the border perimeters with Morocco, assist the thousands of migrants who have come swimming from the beaches of neighboring Castillejos – the last The registered figure was 8,000, of which 4,000 have already been returned to the neighboring country in application of a 1992 bilateral agreement – and carry out “joint patrols” in the city, according to police sources.

This last task, authorized by the Ministry of the Interior, recovers the rounds carried out by the State Security Forces and Bodies with the military during the ‘Balmis operation’, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the role is now quite different. It is about locating the dozens of Moroccan and sub-Saharan citizens who have circumvented the police cordon and dispersed through the city of 85,000 inhabitants. The objective is to transfer them to the industrial facilities bordering the border line, where the bulk of the group remains held.

The activation of the Army took place after the police force deployed could not contain the huge volume of people who, like a slow trickle, began to arrive in Ceuta, skirting the maritime breakwaters of Tarajal and Benzú from 1 in the morning of Monday. The sources consulted confirmed that the Moroccan authorities allowed access to the beaches of neighboring Castillejos through the border security fence, paid in part with European funds. The images released by the Spanish security cameras, in which an official can be seen opening one of the doors and allowing dozens of people to enter, support this thesis.

The security sources consulted indicate, in any case, that they would not be, “in any way”, economic migrants, since the vast majority of people who have assaulted the perimeter, including women and hundreds of minors, come from the areas mostly on the outskirts of the perimeter of Ceuta, such as the cities of Beliones, Castillejos or Tangier. What’s more, they have agreed to their immediate return, which is why half of the 8,000 returned on Monday and Tuesday.

The military, on alert



The activation of the Armed Forces, therefore, has occurred to provide security and support to the Police and Civil Guard, control the avalanche and return to normalcy as soon as possible. The Army has more than 3,000 troops permanently stationed in Ceuta, so it has not been necessary to move soldiers by sea or by air. They are the Montesa Cavalry Regiment number three and a Mixed Artillery Regiment, in addition to the General Command, a Regiment of Engineers and the logistics unit.

The troops deployed, between 500 and 800, according to various sources, since Defense has preferred to remain silent, they have equipped themselves with protective measures such as vests, helmets and batons, as well as armored vehicles on the beaches and motor boats at sea to assist to the castaways. The Land BMRs have also been deployed on the industrial platform of the port of Ceuta, where the avalanche of people is contained. The first units mobilized were the Legion and the Regulars, although all troops in the autonomous city are on alert.

Yesterday, in addition, a Coordination Center (Cecor) was set up, made up of the Higher Police Headquarters and the Civil Guard Command, the Melilla Command and the Local Police, “with the aim of coordinating the necessary actions and preparing for any eventuality ». The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, presided over the meeting upon his arrival in Ceuta after announcing the arrival of a reinforcement of 200 troops and confirming the execution of a 30 million euro consignment to Rabat for its Border Police.