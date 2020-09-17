Highlights: Indian Army Chief General MM Narwane arrives on tour of Kashmir Valley

From the deployment of soldiers on the forward line, reviewed the operational preparedness of the army

Army Chief directed top officers and soldiers to be prepared for every situation

Srinagar

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Narwane visited the Kashmir Valley on Thursday amid tensions between India and China on the Line of Actual Control. The army chief, who visited Kashmir, held a high-level meeting with army officers in the Valley, including the GOC of Northern Command. Apart from this, the Army Chief took stock of the operational preparations of the army from the deployment of soldiers on the forward line. On this tour, the army chief instructed the top officers and jawans to be prepared for every situation.

15th Corps spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that during the interaction with the troops stationed in the high altitude areas, the army chief appreciated his strong morale and praised his action on the incidents of ceasefire violations from Pakistan. The Chief of Army Staff also appreciated the steps taken to ensure effective surveillance day and night with the LoC using technology. The spokesman said that he later held talks with commanders and soldiers stationed in the inner region.

Army chief on a tour of forward areas

Feedback on operation preparedness

During the interaction with the jawans, the army chief took feedback from them on the conditions of LOC and operational preparedness. Apart from this, instructions were also given to strengthen the counter infiltration grid and do duty with full vigilance on the Line of Control. In addition, the army chief also held talks with the strategically important Chinar Corps and the commander of the Northern Command here. The army chief instructed everyone to be prepared for every situation for the security of the Line of Control and the internal area.

Meeting with Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan

Also met the lieutenant governor

After meeting the jawans, the army chief arrived at Srinagar Raj Bhavan to meet Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha. During a meeting with Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan, the Army Chief spoke to him on various topics including internal security of the valley. Apart from this, he also spoke to the Lieutenant Governor on all the programs being run by the army in remote and frontier areas.