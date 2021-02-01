Myanmar’s most powerful military, Min Aung Hlaing, helped drive the Rohingya genocide. Nevertheless, he was also a guest in Germany in 2017.

He looks harmless: side parting, glasses and mild facial expression should not hide the fact that army chief Min Aung Hlaing is notorious as a hardliner. Before joining the army, he studied law in Rangoon between 1972 and 1973. In 2007 he is said to have supported the bloody crackdown on monk-led protests against the then junta. Two years later he led an offensive against insurgents in the autonomous Kokang region near the border with China. As the successor to long-time junta chief Than Shwe, he moved up to the top of the military at the end of March 2011.

Min Aung Hlaing has hit the headlines for the brutal persecution of the Rohingya. He justified the offensives against the Muslim ethnic group in October 2016 and August 2017 with “anti-terrorism measures” after the Rohingya militia raided Arsa police station in Rakhine state. He played down the mass exodus of the Rohingya to Bangladesh as the “return of the Bengalis to their ancestral homeland”. In August 2018, Facebook blocked several accounts in Myanmar for spreading hatred and agitation, including that of Min Aung Hlaing.

As head of the army, the 64-year-old is a member of the “National Defense and Security Council”, arguably the most powerful executive body in the country. At the same time, he is one of the main shareholders of the billion-dollar conglomerate Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited founded by the former junta in 1990.

The relationship with the now overthrown de facto head of government Aung San Suu Kyi was seen as increasingly shattered. Although the Nobel Peace Prize laureate had publicly defended the crimes of the army against the Rohingya and other ethnic minorities, Min Aung Hlaing allegedly once said that he does not necessarily like Suu Kyi but that he has no option but to work with her.

Meanwhile, Min Aung Hlaing is next to Suu Kyi increasingly in the crosshairs of the international justice system. The UN and human rights activists accuse Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya. While there were already the first detailed reports on the crimes, Myanmar’s most powerful military had meanwhile rolled out the red carpet in the west as well: Min Aung Hlaing was invited to a meeting of the EU military committee in Brussels in November 2016. In April 2017 he flew to Germany and Austria.