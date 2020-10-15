Indian Army Chief General MM Narwane is scheduled to visit Nepal for the first high-level visit earlier this month. Earlier this year, differences were seen between India and Nepal regarding the border. Nepal’s Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that Narwane would visit in November. A statement from the Government of Nepal said, “The visit was approved by the Government of Nepal on 3 February 2020. But in both countries [कोविड -19] Was postponed due to the lockdown. “

According to the statement, as per the long-standing agreement between the armies of the two countries, Nepal’s President Vidya Devi Bhandari will confer the honorary rank of General rank of the Nepalese Army to General Narwane at an investment ceremony during the visit. However, the Nepal government statement did not reveal the dates of the visit. But a person familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the yatra is expected to take place between November 3-5.

Also read- Mehbooba Mufti will hold a meeting with the main leaders of Jammu and Kashmir after their release

The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to pursue defense and security cooperation once the bilateral relations on the border-line matter are affected. At that time, Nepal objected to the opening of a new road by the Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to the Lipulekh region on the border with Tibet. Nepal then released a new map. In which India-controlled, Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura were shown as part of the Nepali region.