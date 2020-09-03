Highlights: India has become fully cautious amidst ongoing tension over LAC from China

Amid tensions, Army Chief MM Narwane arrived on a Leh tour today

The Army Chief will take stock of the current situation on the border and meet the soldiers.

new Delhi

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has suddenly arrived on a two-day Leh tour amidst ongoing tension with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Let us tell that the unfortunate movement of Chinese in the South Pangong Lake News area has failed by the helpless soldiers of India and strengthened their penetration in the height of that area.

Top Commander will tell the ground situation

According to army sources, the top commanders will inform the Army Chief about the current situation in East Ladakh. During the two-day visit, General Narwane can discuss the strategic situation with several top Army officials. Let us tell you that even after several rounds of military talks between China and India, there is no change in the situation. In many areas, the forces of the two countries are at each other’s firing range.

India gave a befitting reply to the dragon

Let me tell you that since the Chinese actions on the LAC in May, India (India-China Tension) has cemented military preparations from Leh to Ladakh. In the midnight of 29-30 August, the Chinese army penetrated the south side of the Pangong Show Lake, which was foiled by the Indian troops. Not only this, the Indian jawan has strengthened his position on some of the height peaks of this region.

Narwane will meet the soldiers who have driven the Chinese army!

It is being told that Army Chief Narwane will take information about the Chinese action in South Pengong area and will also meet the brave soldiers of India who are behind the Chinese soldiers. The Indian Army and Air Force are fully supported in Leh. Air Force fighter aircraft are constantly monitoring the borders.

Army Chief has postponed Myanmar visit

The army chief postponed his visit to Myanmar following a fresh dispute with China. He arrives on a Leh tour just after this. In such a situation, it is believed that Narwane will talk to the military commanders regarding the LAC.