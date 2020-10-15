Army Chief General MM Narwane will visit Nepal in the first week on November. Since Kathmandu has disputed India by including Kalpani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh in its map, it will be the first Nepal tour of any Indian of such stature. General Narwane will meet the military and political leadership there during his visit to Nepal and there will be intense discussion on Indo-Nepal bilateral relations between them. Not only this, according to the long-standing tradition, the President of Nepal, Vidya Devi Bhandari will also confer the honorary rank of ‘General of Nepal Army’ to General MM Narwane. Officials said that a special ceremony will be organized for this.

China has made a strategic incursion inside Nepal in recent years and is creating problems for India. In such a situation, much is being expected from this tour of General Narwane. It is believed that this visit will reduce the sourness in relation to both the countries and the cycle of friendship will start afresh. In fact, the dispute with Nepal began when it objected to the opening of a new 80-km long constructed road from India’s Dharchula to Lipulekh Pass. The transcription falls on the trijunction between India, Nepal and China.

In response to the Dharchula-Lipulek road, Nepal included Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh in its map and after passing the new map to Parliament, it was also signed by the President. That is, Nepal also legalized the new map containing Indian territories. India strongly opposed this. He said that the new map brought by KP Sharma Oli Government of Nepal is beyond ground reality and unacceptable. The dispute between the two countries led to several rounds of talks at the political and diplomatic level.

The Army of India and Nepal act as a strong link between the two countries. The armies of the two countries move with each other step by step on various fronts, both conduct joint maneuvers and also carry out training programs for the troops. For example, in December last year, the 14th edition of ‘Surya Kiran’ exercise was held at Army Battle School in Salizhandi, Rupendehi District, Nepal.

Not only this, the Indian Army’s seven Gorkha Rifles (1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, 9th and 11th) comprise 28 thousand Nepalese civilians. Among these Gorkha rifles are the Gorkhas of Darjeeling, Dehradun and Dharamshala. At the same time, Nepal government still gives pension to 1.25 lakh retired officers of Indian Army.