new Delhi: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane said that the Amashipura case will be investigated with complete impartiality and will be taken to a logical conclusion. He said that the Indian Army is committed to professional operations of operations. There is zero tolerance in the Indian Army for violating established guidelines while working in disturbed areas.

What is Amshipura case?

The army has found ‘prima facie’ evidence that its jawans violated the powers found under the Armed Forces Privilege Act (AFSPA) in an encounter in Shopian district of Kashmir. Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated in this regard. Officials gave this information on Friday. This encounter took place in July this year and three people were killed in it. On July 18, the army claimed to have killed three terrorists in Amshipura village of Shopian district in south Kashmir.

Defense spokesman in Srinagar, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, said that the army committed to ethical conduct during the counter-terrorism operations started the investigation after reports surfaced on social media which claimed that three persons from Rajouri district of Jammu Were found missing from Amshipura. The investigation was completed within four weeks.

The family of the three persons, resident of Rajouri, had also filed a complaint with the police, who used to work in Shopian. The army said in a brief statement that the investigation revealed certain evidence indicating that the powers vested under the AFSPA, 1990 were misused during the campaign and violated the rules laid down by the Supreme Court-sanctioned army chief. .

Accordingly, as a result, the competent disciplinary authority has directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against the soldiers found prima facie accountable.

