The Indian Army has arrested a Chinese soldier in Chumar-Demchok area amid months of border dispute in India-China. Important documents have also been recovered from the Chinese soldier. The security forces are questioning him since the jawan was caught.

According to sources in the news agency ANI, this Chinese soldier has been caught in the Indian border. Sources said, “This soldier may have inadvertently entered Indian territory. After following the entire process, it will be returned to the Chinese Army according to established protocol. ”

It is noteworthy that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China has remained tense since April. The tension reached its peak in June when the two forces came face to face in the Galvan Valley. During this period, 20 Indian soldiers were killed due to violent confrontation, while a large number of Chinese soldiers were also killed. Subsequently, on the intervening night of August 29 and 30, the Indian troops regained control of the mountainous areas of Mukhpari, Rejang La and Magar on the southern bank of Pangong Lake after PLA troops tried to intimidate and intimidate Indian soldiers in the area Had done it.

Talks continue to reduce stress

Discussions are being held at the diplomatic and military level to reduce tensions between the two neighboring countries. The foreign ministers of both countries have also held talks on the border dispute in Moscow, Russia some time ago. At the same time, so far, there have also been talks of military commander level seven times. It is believed that the eighth round of talks could be held next week with a focus on advancing the process of withdrawal of troops from East Ladakh where there are going to be severe winters in the coming times.