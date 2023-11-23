Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/23/2023 – 16:03

The Army, the Military Police and the Technical-Scientific Police of São Paulo searched addresses in Jandira, in Greater São Paulo, on the morning of this Thursday, 23, in search of evidence to fuel the investigation into the theft of 21 machine guns from the Arsenal of War in São Paulo.

“The Diligence, authorized by the Military Court, is being carried out in an integrated manner by military personnel from the Army Police, specialized troops from the Southeast Military Command, teams from PMESP and the Technical-Scientific Police, employing around 45 military personnel from the Army and Police Military and six specialized vehicles, as well as eight agents from the Technical-Scientific Police”, informed the Southeast Military Command.

In a statement, the Army once again classified the episode as ‘unacceptable’ and said it was committed to ‘recovering the stolen weapons in the shortest possible time, holding all perpetrators accountable’.

The Force had already opened an operation on the 31st to try to find the last four machine guns stolen from the Southeast Military Command, in Barueri, in Greater São Paulo.

Of the stolen weapons, 19 have already been recovered in October – eight located in the west zone of Rio, in an area occupied by militia that allied with Comando Vermelho; nine that were being negotiated with the PCC and were found in a mudflat area in São Roque; and two more located in Rio.

Seven soldiers are being investigated for direct participation in the crime. Their banking and tax secrecy was broken during the investigation and they were also the subject of a disciplinary investigation that could range from a warning to administrative arrest of up to 30 days.

The Southeast Military Command (CMSE) informs that the Union Military Court accepted the search and seizure request, issuing the respective Warrant during the course of the Military Police Inquiry, at addresses in the municipality of Jandira/SP, this morning, 23rd November.

The Army troops were employed using the power of military judicial police, in an integrated action with the Military Police of the State of São Paulo (PMESP) and the Technical-Scientific Police of the State of São Paulo, in the context of investigations into the theft of weapons of the São Paulo War Arsenal (AGSP).

The Brazilian Army reiterates that the episode is unacceptable and will make every effort to recover the stolen weapons as soon as possible, holding all perpetrators accountable.