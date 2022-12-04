The commanders of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force considered bringing forward the change of heads of the Forces, but declined the idea in recent days.

O Power360 found that the top echelon of the Army and Navy opposed the break with tradition and advised the commander of the Air Force, Brigadier Carlos de Almeira Baptista Júniorawaiting the inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), to carry out the command change ceremony.

The Army, the most popular force with the largest number of the 3, gathered the High Command and found that the anticipated change would bring conflicting interpretations. As a way to avoid criticism related to insubordination, they opted, for now, to follow the traditional flow.

The military who defended the anticipation of the exchange said that the maneuver would avoid a situation considered embarrassing: that of handing over the positions in the administration of the president who did not appoint them.

The idea of ​​anticipating the change in the commands of the 3 Forces was endorsed by the current commander of the FAB. He is considered the most Bolsonarist of the trio of Forces chiefs. The FAB then considered making the switch on December 23. Traditionally, the rite takes place in January of the year following elections.

It is also customary for the old ones to leave and the 3 new commanders to be presented in a unified manner. In March 2021, the then Minister of Defense, General Walter Braga Netto, changed the entire 1st echelon and appointed new commanders of the Armed Forces at once: Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira, in the Army; Almir Garnier Santos, in the Navy; and Baptista Junior, in the Air Force.

This change of military commanders took place the day after the resignation of Fernando Azevedo e Silva from the Ministry of Defense.

MINISTER OF LULA

With these uncertainties in the barracks, Lula considers formalizing the name of his future Minister of Defense as soon as possible. The most quoted is José Múcio Monteiro, former president of the Federal Court of Auditors.

Múcio is 74 years old, was a federal deputy for Pernambuco and minister of the Institutional Relations Secretariat. He and Lula met at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), in Brasília, where the government transition team works.

In the conversation, Lula indicated that he will once again nominate the most senior officers among the most senior officers to the Armed Forces commands. This conduct seeks to avoid criticism from the military and to calm the mood.

The choice of the Minister of Defense and the commanders of the Forces is one of the most delicate issues in the transition of government. The participation of members of the Armed Forces was a fundamental part of Jair Bolsonaro’s government. Lula, today, has resistance in the military.