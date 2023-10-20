Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 20/10/2023 – 20:13

The Army and Navy also hired the company that offered the Israeli tool used by the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), under Jair Bolsonaro’s government, to monitor journalists, politicians and even ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The most recent contracts, signed without bidding, were concluded in 2018 and 2019, according to public records. In the case of the Army, the agreement took place through the Washington office – a purchasing mechanism whose purchases are under investigation by the Federal Audit Court (TCU).

The Army paid US$10.7 million to Verint Systems LTD to “expand the Verint Intelligence platform” for the period between October 23, 2018 and March 30, 2022. It was an acquisition linked to the base of the Communications and Electronic Warfare Command of the Army.

The Navy Command made the purchase through its Intelligence Center and paid US$200,000 for “contracting services related to the technological acquisition of the Verint system”. The agreement was also due to the absence of a bidding requirement and no details have been disclosed.

Journalist Malu Gaspar, from the newspaper The globepublished that the Federal Police has evidence that the Army hired the same system used by Abin to monitor targets of interest to Bolsonaro.

There is still no official information about the contract in which access to the system was handed over to the military, nor how any misuse of the technology would have occurred. Both the Army and the Navy were approached to comment on the contract. In a statement, the Army said it could not answer the questions asked by the Estadão because, according to the Access to Information Law, information that affects “areas of national strategic interest” and may “put the security of institutions or high-ranking authorities at risk” is considered confidential. The Navy has not yet commented.

Abin’s contract, with no bidding required, for the use of location software, called First Mile, began at the end of 2018, during the government of Michel Temer (MDB). The program was purchased for R$5.7 million from the Israeli company Cognyte (current name of Verint), according to the MPF.