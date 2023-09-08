Another blow from Ganassi

The driver market news from IndyCar has arrived continuously especially over the last two weeks, especially on the official line-up that will make up the team of Chip Ganassi in 2024: after the decision of the new champion Alex Palou to stay with the US team, thus renouncing the pre-established agreement with McLaren, the team will still be able to count on Scott Dixon and Swedish Linus Lundqvistcalled to replace his compatriot Marcus Ericsson (the latter in the direction of Andretti) for next year after the good performances in Meyer Shank Racing to replace the injured Simon Pagenaud.

2024 full time for Armstrong

The latest news, however, concerns the multi-year renewal by Marcus Armstrong: the New Zealander, who on the eve of the last race at Laguna Seca presents himself as leader of the ‘Rookie of the Year’ classification, will in fact continue as an official driver not only on road and street circuits, but even on ovals. This year, in fact, participation on these tracks was reserved exclusively for former F1 driver Takuma Sato, therefore engaged part-time and not present on the track on the other circuits, unlike Armstrong.

As a result, the New Zealander will play next season full timeto the delight of the 23-year-old who made his debut this year in the United States after a three-year experience in Formula 2 and the Ferrari Driver Academy: “I am very proud and excited to continue partnering with Chip Ganassi Racing for the coming year and beyond – he has declared – together with this very talented and experienced team, I am sure we can compete at the highest level in this championship. I am very grateful to Chip for giving me time to adjust to IndyCar and for helping me through every step of what has been a great season. I spent the year learning from a great group of people, including my teammates and Dario Franchitti. I am very grateful for the help I have received from every member of the team. With a season behind us, now I want to turn these teachings into results. Next year I’ll be racing ovals for the first time and it’s an exciting challenge that I’m sure I can learn quickly. This year I spent the entire month of May in the technical office or in the pits, trying to familiarize myself with the ins and outs of oval racing. It’s a challenge that excites me a lot.” The debut on an oval is scheduled for Wednesday, September 13 at the Texas Motor Speedway, where a private test session will be held.