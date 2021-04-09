The life of Lance Armstrong can be summed up in a few words: from touching heaven to falling into hell. The American won seven Tours de France under a story of unprecedented overcoming that shocked the world (for overcoming testicular cancer a few years earlier), but which later remained in one of the biggest scams in the history of sports due to its sophisticated doping system.

Dispossessed of his seven Tours and his prestige, the Texan confessed to feeling a “plague” several years ago at the impossibility of practicing any sport at a competitive level for life. But at the latest blow from his son Luke (arrested for an alleged sexual assault on a minor), Lance must face a new accusation about his honesty on the bike.

And this time we are not talking about biological doping, but mechanical. Jean-Pierre Verdy, former head of the French Anti-Doping Agency from 2006 to 2015, he explains in his latest book (Dopage: Ma guerre contre les tricheurs) his suspicion about Lance’s use of motors on his Tour bikes. “Lance Armstrong is the best scam. With complicity at all levels. He received special treatment. Many told me that I should not address the legends, that I was going to find myself alone. But if the legends are based on something … also I think it had a motor on the bike. I still have the images in my head of a mountain stage where he left everyone on the ground. At the end of the stage, I call everyone specialists that I know and do not understand how its performance is possible, even with EPO. Something was wrong and all the specialists told me the same thing. However, they were people in the middle, who knew the race well. It was not the EPO that made the difference, “he declared in the newspaper Le Parisien. Lance, always in the spotlight …