Arms trade The large air defense missile trade is delayed due to the corona pandemic

The acquisition of high-level missiles will be postponed to 2023.

Defense Forces the intention to purchase a new missile system to combat very high-flying aircraft is behind schedule.

Initially, the Defense Forces Logistics Department was supposed to receive preliminary offers from missile manufacturers by the summer, but the time limit has now been postponed to the end of the year.

According to the logistics department, the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic have slowed the progress of the project so far for about six months.

The intention was to conclude a final procurement contract at the end of next year, but now the conclusion of the contract will be postponed to 2023.

In Finland there has been a missile-going opening in high-altitude defense since the Buk system was abandoned. The Defense Forces are now filling this gap.

Expressed in military slang favored by the military, it is a question of replacing the defuncting capabilities of the air defense, the so-called ITSUKO project.

The missile system consists of several sub-assemblies, such as the missile launcher, the radar and the actual missiles.

Ministry of Defense and the Defense Forces have taken missile procurement forward with a lower-than-usual profile.

The Defense Forces are reluctant to comment on the details of the project and plead the incompleteness of the matter. In communications, the difference to the purchase of new fighters, for example, the HX project, has been staggering.

The reason for the silence may also be the reluctance to raise a new costly arms purchase for public debate at a time when the EUR 10 billion fighter acquisition is still in progress.

In the big picture, however, it’s about the same development of air defense.

High-level missile systems are very expensive. It is at least hundreds of millions of euros, if not more than a billion euros.

Defense Forces has refused to say even what it means by the concept of high control. Traditionally, it is intended for air defense of more than seven kilometers. In practice, the goal is probably about 12 kilometers.

The Defense Forces have a Nasams missile system at their disposal, the height dimension of which has not been stated. There have been speculations in the public about 6-7 kilometers.

In air defense, a major topic of discussion recently has been whether the missile system should be able to combat not only aircraft but also ballistic missiles.

However, the Defense Forces do not intend to combat ballistic missiles. This is due to the high cost of the systems, which are not yet considered to be efficient enough.

Department of Logistics last October sent preliminary invitations to tender to five missile system manufacturers.

Invitations to tender were sent to Diehl Defense (Germany), IAI Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace AS (Norway), MBDA (UK) and Rafael Advanced Systems (Israel).

Following the receipt of the initial bids, negotiations will continue in the second round. Finland will only ask for final offers after that.