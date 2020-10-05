Arms trade Patria is participating in a tender for the sale of 150 armored vehicles to Bulgaria, with a value of more than EUR 700 million

Bulgaria chooses between the Finnish AMV and the Swiss American Piranha.

Finnish the AMV vehicle manufactured by the defense equipment company Patria is nearing completion in a tender in which Bulgaria will select a new combat and crew transport vehicle for its armed forces.

Bulgaria is procuring 150 armored vehicles. The total value of the transaction is more than 700 million euros.

Piranha, manufactured by the Swiss subsidiary of the American General Dynamics, is still competing with Patria. Initially, the call for tenders went to four manufacturers.

Business Director Jussi Järvinen Patria says that the company’s offer includes 90 combat vehicles and 60 other different versions of the AMV vehicle.

“Different versions depending on the application, such as command vehicles. What the customer wants now, ”says Järvinen.

“They are all based on the same AMV chassis.”

Järvinen believes that Patria’s offer is competitive, but admits that much remains to be done. Next up are vehicle testing ahead, and the exact schedule isn’t even known yet.

The project is late anyway, as the original plan was for Bulgaria to have already decided on the vehicle.

If Bulgaria selects AMV, most of which would be manufactured in Bulgaria. Probably only the first songs would be made in Finland. It would therefore be a transfer of technology.

“It has been a clear state of mind for the customer from the beginning,” says Järvinen.

In practice, Patria would only supply certain key components for all vehicles, such as subframes, axles and wheel hubs.

With a similar concept, Poland once bought hundreds of armored AMVs from Patria, which it named Rosomak, or Ahm.

“We’re not jealous of that. We supply key components for all vehicles made in Poland as well. It’s great that they’ve taken ownership of the vehicle. ”

Although AMV’s production line is not in Finland with the current concept, so AMV stores also have a significant impact in Finland.

Over the decades, Patria has sold more than 3,000 armored vehicles around the world. AMV is the flagship of the Finnish arms industry.

“We tailor vehicles for customers. That is our main business today, ie designing our own products and project management, ”says Järvinen.

“It has been like this for 20 years, although in the meantime some series have been made in Hämeenlinna as well. For 20 years, the main business has been in the design and project management of our own products. When the customer wants vehicles made in Finland, we are also fully ready for series production in Hämeenlinna. ”

Bulgarian the purpose of the armed forces is to equip the three armored battalions with new combat vehicles.

Although Bulgaria is now a member of the military alliance NATO, it has a large amount of Soviet-era military equipment at its disposal. Its purpose is to replace, among other things, the old BTR fleet with modern vehicles.

Anyway, Bulgaria is modernizing its military equipment. Among other things, it has purchased new F-16 fighter jets from the United States to replace its existing Soviet-made Mig-29 fighter jets.