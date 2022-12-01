Arms to Ukraine, the government is preparing to extend supplies until the end of 2023: Draghi line confirmed

The government is preparing to extend arms supplies to Ukraine until the end of 2023, in line with the motion approved yesterday by the House. The council of ministers will today examine the decree that will have to regulate the shipment of arms for the coming months, after the decision to withdraw an amendment on the same subject. The government had been forced to take a step back by protests from the opposition, which asked for a stand-alone measure to guarantee parliamentary debate. On the basis of the decree approved today, in late December or early January, the executive will give the green light to the sixth interministerial decree for the shipment of new weapons to Kiev. The Draghi line will be confirmed, according to Il Corriere della Sera, according to which Defense Minister Crosetto will sign the same provision approved by his predecessor Guerini. The minister could also decide to make the hitherto secret list of weapons supplied public, in response to criticism from the opposition and in particular from the 5 Star Movement. In the House yesterday Giuseppe Conte harshly criticized the government and contested the goal of increasing defense spending to 2 percent of GDP, as requested by the motion approved by a large majority which set the goal for 2028. In addition to the motion by majority vote, yesterday the House also approved the motions on Ukraine of the Democratic Party and Action/Italia viva, while those of the Movimento 5 stelle and Alleanza Verdi/Sinistra were rejected.

As regards new arms supplies, according to reports from La Repubblica, the government will authorize the sending of Aspide surface-to-air missiles for the air defense of Ukrainian cities. The missiles, no longer in service since last year, are already being supplied to Kiev by Spain. Their range is 20 kilometers. The hypothesis is to donate four complete radar batteries with 18 missiles each.