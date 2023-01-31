Electoral political polls today January 31, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine there have not been so many Italians opposed to sending arms to Kiev: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls elaborated by Euromedia Researchwhose data was disseminated on The print it’s at Door to door.

According to the survey, in fact, 52% of those interviewed are against the new shipment of arms to Ukraine, 39.9% are in favor, while the remaining 8.1% did not respond or do not have an opinion on the matter. This is the highest figure recorded by the institute since the beginning of hostilities despite the media campaigns and the alignment of almost all political forces.

Furthermore, 78% of the sample declares that they see the end of the conflict still far away, while two out of three interviewees (68%) say they are against NATO entering the conflict.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.