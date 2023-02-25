Electoral political polls today February 25, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – One year after the invasion of Ukraine, an Ipsos poll reveals Italians’ perception of the war: the institute led by Nando Pagnoncelli shows how public opinion in our country has taken sides regarding the sending of arms in defense of Kiev, based on a survey carried out between 21 and 23 February.

45% of the sample said they were against military foraging of the attacked country, while “only” 34% were in favour. The proportion is maintained even if one looks at the data of those who declare themselves voters of the Brothers of Italy, who therefore voted for the majority party of the current government, a staunch supporter of support for Ukraine. Within the coalition government, the gap widens if we take into account the voters of the League (55% unfavorable against 32% in favor), while it reverses among those who choose Forza Italia (51% in favor, 40% against).

Among the voters of the Democratic Party, 52% are in favor against 36% against, while among those of the Third Pole the proportions are 55% to 33%. In the 5 Star Movement, however, the majority is hostile to sending: 54% against 30% in favour. “The Italians – explains Pagnoncelli – confirm that they are worried (between a lot and a lot they are 79%) about the persistence of the conflict.

They are above all for its economic repercussions (49%) rather than for the humanitarian consequences (14%)”. There is also a growing fear that tensions could lead to a global conflict. 30% of the sample believes that the “ceasefire” will arrive in at least a year. But there is no doubt that the majority of the two parties support Ukraine: 47% of those interviewed support Kiev, only 7% with Moscow.

However, the consensus has dropped by ten percentage points this year. “On the other hand – adds Pagnoncelli – the share has grown (from 38% to 46%) of those who do not side with either party”. However, the percentage of Italians in favor of sanctions against Russia is decreasing.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

