Sending weapons to Ukraine, Crosetto: “I will always confront Parliament”

“Giuseppe Conte says that ‘I must not dare’ to send a new arms without going through Parliament. Conte can be calmthe Ministry, not the Minister (who does not have the institutions or organizations, but represents and serves them) will follow the laws as it has always done since its establishment in the Republican age “, writes the Minister of Defense in a note. Guido Crosetto.

“As regards the shipment of weapons to Ukraine, the Ministry is implementing and will implement the provisions of the 5 decrees already approved on the basis of the authorization given by Previous government, the Draghi government, supported by a majority of which Conte and his party, the 5Stelle, were the main group and support in Parliament. The 5stelle and Conte have said yes five times to the five arms shipments to Ukraine that in the past and next months we have sent and will send – adds the minister – Evidently the 5Stelle and Conte today have changed their minds, but only starting today ” .

“This ‘radical’ change arrives just in time, to exploit the reasons and the march of pacifist associations which, as I said in an interview released yesterday to Future, I respect and understand and with whom I am and I will always be available to speak. With whom, how Conte, on the other hand, seeks only to profit from pacifism and on the ideals of the pacifists, forgetting that the weapons whose dispatch he criticizes today have been authorized by his party and by the government he supported, every dialogue is frankly complex “.

“As far as the future is concerned, I can anyway reassure President Conte that the same procedures that he has accepted, approved and endorsed in recent months will be used. Finally, I would like to point out that President Conte’s threatening and intimidating sentence (‘Crosetto don’t dare’) obviously has a private and authoritarian approach to institutions as a cultural presupposition.: I do not dare to do anything, but I act in the name and on behalf of the State, complying with all its laws. But perhaps those who have experienced the ‘democratic compression’ created following the declaration of a state of emergency and the use of the Dpcm, during the pandemic, have developed a wrong idea about the institutions and their power “concludes Crosetto.

“Labor, refined humorist, he calls me Cicciobomba Gunboatbully style of elementary school and talks about my “strategies”. I am carrying out resolutions and decrees, on the dispatch of weapons, which HIS friends, Conte & C, have voted for. I am 1 Minister of Defense, who works for dialogue and peace “, writes Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in a tweet.

