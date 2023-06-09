Arms to Colombia, Leonardo’s internal investigation reveals everything

Continue to hold court the story of the attempt to sell arms to Colombia which led to the registration in the register of suspectsamong others, also of Massimo D’Alema and the former CEO of Leonardo Alessandro Profumo. The news comes right from armor colossusthe. The then president Luciano Paperin fact – we read in La Verità – after the audios published by the newspaper of Belpietro ordered a audits then handed over to the Ministry of Economy and, more recently, to the Prosecutor of Naplesthe judicial office that is investigating the international corruption.

Read also: D’Alema under investigation for corruption, “the negotiation must go through us”. AUDIO

Read also: Colombia, D’Alema’s partner: “Bribes? If ships are sold without competition…”

From the reconstruction – continues La Verità – it emerges how D’Alema had contacted the CEO Alessandro Perfume and informed him that he had a channel interesting for the arms sales in Colombia. At this point – according to the reconstruction – the order to send a D’Alema documents relating to this order. A transition that would happen without due caution. In fact it was about classified documents therefore no “non-disclosure agreement” was signed by the recipients of the cards they concerned military fighters and radar systems.

Subscribe to the newsletter

