Arms to Colombia, the CEO of Leonardo Profumo confirms to the Senate that D’Alema had not sent to negotiate

“I want to emphasize it in a strong way, D’Alema he had no mandate, formal or informal, to deal on behalf of Leonardo“He said it Alessandro Profumomanaging director of Leonardoat the Defense Commission of the Senate answering a question on the matter concerning the brokerage for the sale of arms to Colombia.

“The negotiation with Colombia was not a G2Gwe must have it very clear, otherwise we create confusion “, explained Profumo. And he added:” We had started the procedure with Wama in 2019, therefore, in times well before these events “.

In this specific case, “the president D’Alemaalso in relation to its institutional history, proposed a Leonardo that these opportunities could be more concrete but immediately made it clear that he would remain completely unrelated to future intermediation activities towards us. Only on the basis of this solution, the company has started the planned activities to verify the feasibility of these additional opportunities “.

Profumo then remarked: “We have not reached any signing of contracts. For us it is extremely relevant, it would be extremely important to understand whether to be able to enter that market”.

Arms to Colombia, Profumo: “I took part in a videocall with D’Alema”

“I took part in a videocall, but from my office. – says Profumo, answering a question from the senator Maurizio Gasparri during a hearing in the Senate – “It was supposed to be a farewell to the Colombian Defense Minister who did not show up and was extremely fast”.

