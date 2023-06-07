Arms to Colombia, the M346 and the corvettes: it was almost all done but…

Massimo D’Alema And Alessandro Profumo (along with six other people), were entered in the register of suspectsthe accusation against the former Prime Minister and former CEO of Leonardo is serious: international corruption. A commission of 80 million euros. To divide. This is what the investigators are looking for in the investigation into the sale of ships and military aircraft to Colombia. The investigation revolves around alleged offenses linked to two sales to Colombia of M346 aircraft and corvettes and submarines produced by Italian companies with public participation. Just like Leonardo And Fincantieri.

Corruption – continues the Corriere – is contested in aggravated form as the crime was allegedly committed, according to the prosecution, with the involvement of a criminal group transnational organization active between Italy, the USA, Colombia and also in other states. The disputed facts, ascertained in Naples, by the third section of the Neapolitan prosecutor’s office date back to a date close to January 27, 2022. The order in total had a value of 4 billion euros. The alleged bribe from 80 million was to be divided between the Italian and Colombian components. Of which they would also be part important political figures including the foreign minister and vice president Marta Lucia Ramirez. The investigators believe that D’Alema would have played the role of mediator informal with the top management of Italian companies.

