Arms shops All fighter manufacturers have had to knock on the gates of two Finnish companies, contributing three billion euros to the cooperation

February 13, 2021
At the heart of the € 3 billion in industrial co-operation required of fighter manufacturers are the state-owned company Patria and the family business Insta.

Over 50 Finnish companies are involved in industrial co-operation projects related to the Air Force’s fighter trade, estimates Business Business, which provides services and financing to the companies.

The Defense and Aerospace Industries Association (PIA) also estimates that there are dozens of companies involved in various consortia. Through the subcontracting chains of companies, we even talk about a couple of hundred companies.

