Benoît Muracciole President of the NGO Republican Ethical Security Action

In December, you published a report in which you spoke of crimes against humanity in Yemen. What is it?

Benoît Muracciole We did cross-check with the reports of United Nations experts (that is to say, dubbed by the UN and the permanent members of the Security Council, including France). These reports referred to possible war crimes in Yemen. And when we studied the descriptions of these war crimes, we realized that they were of a systematic and repeated character and that, from this point of view, we came within the qualification of crimes against humanity. This did not happen by chance but after two or three years of war and despite all the requests and interventions of the experts of the United Nations as well as of the Security Council with the parties to respect international law.

How would France be complicit?

Benoît Muracciole France is involved in more than a hundred human rights treaties, starting with the United Nations Charter. And because France is part of the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT). Article 6 of the ATT specifies that when states become aware of serious violations of international law, the 1949 Geneva Convention, war crimes and crimes against humanity, they must stop arms exports. We are not in an evaluation of the risk but in a potentiality of the risk. Paragraph 2 of the same article specifies that if the transfer itself constitutes a violation of the country’s international commitments, this transfer must cease.

Your association, Aser, as well as other non-governmental organizations (NGOs) called on the French government. What were the responses?

Benoît Muracciole I have been working on these issues for over twenty years with different ministries. We questioned them on this specific issue of weapons used in Yemen. We had no answers but discussions. From the moment we entered the administrative court in 2018, the ministries and the Élysée ceased all dialogue with us. It is a huge proof of weakness. Today we are before the Council of State. We won in first instance before the administrative court and then a referral on appeal. But the main thing is that we are before the Council of State with Action des Christians pour l’Abolition de la Torture, Action contre la Faim, Doctors of the World, Salam for Yemen, Stop Fueling War and Sherpa.

Does France’s attitude respond to political concerns? Economical? Both of them ?

Benoît Muracciole The sums involved are both large and derisory. Since the start of the military intervention of the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, exports and arms transfers from France to Saudi Arabia have increased and amount to just over 6 Billions of Euro’s. But in terms of nuisance in a country it is appalling. 400,000 Yemeni children will die if the situation does not change. Humanitarian programs are underfunded. We are in a terrifying situation for the Yemeni people but, despite this, France continues and has even increased its exports. We must also say a word about Egypt, a stakeholder in the military coalition. It is also just over 6 billion euros in orders for military equipment. But Egypt is not paying. There is no evidence that the Mistral missile order was paid for, nor that of the Rafale planes, despite our requests. And yet, it continues. So we can see that it is not only a financial question. In any case in appearance.

We get the impression that the French have no means of control and decision. Is it a reality?

Benoît Muracciole An information report was presented by two deputies in 2018 on the control of arms exports. If this report speaks of the need for parliamentary control, it is not for public disclosure but to preserve secrecy. We walk around parliamentarians and French citizens. In the name of the French people, things are being done which are contrary to the values ​​of France … The United States, Italy and Australia have announced their intention to suspend the flow of arms to Yemen. If Biden is doing this, it’s because Bernie Sanders and the American left fought, under Trump, and won three times a vote to be called to suspend these arms exports because of war crimes. perpetrated in Yemen. Today, the French government cannot say that it does not know. In fact, the question of his complicity arises.