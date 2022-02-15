File photo of Sandy Hook High School in Newtown, Connecticut. Michelle McLoughlin (REUTERS)

Nine families of some of the victims of the Sandy Hook high school massacre announced Tuesday that they had reached a historic $73 million settlement in their lawsuit against Remington, the maker of the AR-15-style gun the gunman used in the shooting. attack. That type of rifle, designed for military assault operations in the Vietnam War, is the same firearm that was used against civilians in a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, in San Bernardino, California, and at the Parkland High School. (Florida). That AR-15 is the assault rifle that Adam Lanza used on December 14, 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut, killing 20 children and six adults, including his own mother.

The settlement, reached with the families of five of the children and four of the adults slain, is the largest of its kind involving a weapons manufacturer and relatives of mass shooting victims. It also represents a major setback for the firearms industry, as lawyers for the litigants based their strategy on the advertising they made of the gun in order to circumvent the strict federal law that protects these companies from these litigations.

It was in 2014 when these families denounced Remington. After a long judicial ordeal, due to the almost total federal immunity enjoyed by gun manufacturers in the US, in 2019 the Connecticut Supreme Court accepted the case on the premise that Remington violated a state consumer law by promote the sale in such a way that it was attractive to people on the street -including troubled youth, like Lanza-, who felt called to imitate military and police commando assault actions, which is who such a weapon is really designed for.

This is the first time that a weapons manufacturer, in this case the oldest in the country, has been held accountable in court for a mass shooting in the United States. Although Remington has declared bankruptcy twice, the lawyers of the relatives of the victims of Sandy Hook went ahead because they considered that this was not going to affect the open legal battle.

The slaughter of 20 children buried in 20 white coffins shocked the country. But not so much that the legislation was changed and the control of firearms was forced. In the eight years of the Barack Obama Administration, a president in favor of restricting access to weapons, they failed to win the battle on Capitol Hill. He also lost sales, since during his administration he considerably increased the number of firearms acquired.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.