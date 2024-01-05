Arms Lobby | The head of the US Rifle Association resigns just before the trial

LaPierre has led the lobbying organization for more than 30 years.

of the United States longtime leader of the influential gun organization NRA (National Rifle Association). Wayne LaPierre said on Friday that he would resign just days before he faces charges in a corruption trial.

The 74-year-old LaPierre justified his withdrawal with health reasons. He will stop leading the organization on the last day of January. International news agencies and a newspaper reported on the matter, among others The New York Times.

LaPierre has been at the helm of the NRA for more than three decades.

The trial He is scheduled to start against LaPierre on Monday in New York. He is accused of unauthorized use of NRA funds. Among other things, he has been suspected of spending large sums of money on private flights and luxury trips.

Founded in 1871, the NRA invokes the US Constitution and its Second Amendment from 1791, according to which Americans have the right to bear arms. The association has more than four million members.

The association is close to the Republicans, but also supports some politicians of the Democratic Party.

In the 2016 presidential election, the NRA spent $11.4 million Donald Trump's direct support and 19.7 million Democrats Hillary Clinton to resist.

The most important thing for the association is that the arms trade is restricted as little as possible.

The rifle association has the most support in the central parts of the United States, while on the coasts it has even been seen as partially responsible for many mass and school shootings. The association's solution to school shootings would be arming all teachers.