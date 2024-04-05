Arms Industry | The head of the defense giant warns: The geopolitical position of European countries is weakening in two different ways

Russia's war of aggression and the superpowers' trade war are weakening Europe, so self-sufficiency must be increased, believes Airbus Defense and Space CEO Michael Schöllhorn. Finland's changed status as a NATO member arouses interest in defense companies.

“Geopolitical the operating environment has already changed substantially.”

This is how the CEO of Airbus Defense and Space, the defense and space division of Airbus, begins his answer Michael Schoellhornwhen he is asked for his opinion on how geopolitical changes will affect European and Finnish defense policy in the coming years.

Schöllhorn the analysis of the situation is grimly realistic.

On the one hand, Europe is concerned about Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and its possible expansion. At the same time, Europe has already been forced into the trade war between the United States and China, he says.

For example, the Netherlands has been politically pressured not to sell the equipment needed for the manufacture of semiconductors to China.

In this case, European basic values, liberal democracy, good social security and strong civil rights, are threatened from two directions.

“In my opinion, our heads will be pushed under the water if Europe does not manage to strengthen itself.”

At the end of his analysis, Schöllhorn emphasizes that this is his personal public opinion, not the official position of Airbus.

According to Schöllhorn, the US and China's strengthened grip on trade and industrial policy can already be seen in many industries. For example, the traditionally strong automotive industry in Europe is buzzing when a lot of electric cars enter the market from China and the United States.

Schoellhorn talks about his views as a representative of a defense company in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat held in a hotel in Helsinki. On Thursday and Friday, he was in Helsinki meeting the leadership of the defense administration and politicians who follow the industry.

Schöllhorn touts that Airbus Defense and Space's parent company, the aircraft maker Airbus, is one of the few companies that has been able to put American and Chinese waste in the bins.

Airbus has a 50 percent market share of long-haul aircraft and a 60 percent market share of short-haul aircraft, and the company's market value is already greater than its American competitor Boeing.

Airbus Group's largest business area by far is civil aircraft manufacturing, but Airbus Defense and Space also generates an annual turnover of 12 billion euros.

in Finland the first anniversary of joining NATO was celebrated on Thursday. On the same day, the military and political alliance of 32 countries celebrated its 75th anniversary.

Finland's changed position as a member of NATO and as a kind of outpost against Russia arouses interest in defense companies.

Finland has increased its defense budget significantly with the F-35 fighter jet deal with the world's largest arms company, the American Lockheed Martin, and after the war of aggression against Russia.

Schöllhorn politely says that he is in Finland to learn how Finland works after a year of NATO membership.

Schöllhorn says that Airbus is currently developing unmanned aircraft.

The purpose of the longer term is to deepen good trade relations.

According to Schöllhorn's assessment, Finland's F-35 fighter acquisition will take up a significant part of Finland's defense resources in the next few years, but in 3-4 years, for example, Airbus' military aircraft fleet and solutions could very well be in demand.

One a natural interest can be found in the deepening of Nordic cooperation with the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden.

In the future, as NATO members, Finland and Sweden will be able to cooperate even more and share military capabilities, Schöllhorn estimates.

There are a total of 250 fighter jets in the Nordic countries. They may need aerial refueling machines so that they can stay in the air continuously for a longer period of time if necessary – for example, during long five-hour surveillance flights, which are also carried out by NATO aircraft in the area.

“ Own military performance in EU countries must be raised to a sufficient, healthy level, Schöllhorn estimates.

In addition, the movement of troops and equipment related to NATO exercises and operations would be facilitated thanks to the aerial refueling capability. Airbus would have an aircraft A330MRTT for this.

Other future trade targets could be, for example, unmanned aircraft, which Airbus has also been developing for decades. It is believed that their use will increase significantly in the future.

Schöllhorn says that Airbus is currently developing unmanned aerial vehicles, such as the European Eurodrone program, whose development is driven by Germany, France, Spain and Italy.

There are plenty of other areas of cooperation, from satellite management to cyber security and national information networks.

Swedish the peace research institute Sipri has estimated that US military spending was $732 billion in 2018. That was almost as much as the next ten countries combined.

According to Schöllhorn's assessment, US foreign policy interest will focus even more on the Pacific region in the future.

Fire About Donald Trump The next US president or not, Europe is expected to bear more responsibility for its own defense.

The development requires that the EU countries' own military performance must be raised to a sufficient, healthy level, Schöllhorn estimates.

“EU citizens and politicians already realize this.”

Schöllhorn according to the ongoing development does not mean that the EU can replace NATO with its own military forces. But now, in Schöllhorn's opinion, European countries have far too many different weapon systems, be it tanks, ships or aircraft.

Schöllhorn does not believe in uniting the defense industries of different countries through acquisitions and mergers. In his opinion, the European defense industry should develop system compatibility and joint development programs.

“Either that the companies agree on cooperation, or that they establish joint ventures.”

In the past, one of the obstacles to joint ventures in the European defense industry was, in addition to national interests, the fact that the EU competition authorities did not have a competition commissioner by Margrethe Vestager management managed to ensure that no company reached a dominant market position.

Now, according to Schöllhorn's observations, the EU's line is possibly changing, as the EU's own defense industry is more important than before.