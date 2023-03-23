Arms Industry | The EU promised Ukraine two billion in arms aid, this is how it affects Finnish industry

On Monday, the EU agreed on a two billion arms package, which will be used to buy artillery ammunition for Ukraine. HS asked what it means for the industry in Finland.

European Union decided on Monday to spend two billion euros on heavy artillery ammunition within a year. According to the decision, one million artillery shells should be delivered to Ukraine, of which, according to various estimates, 4,000–7,000 pieces per day are consumed on the Ukrainian side in the war.

So even a million rounds are not enough for about 5–8 months of warfare. There could also be a need for higher consumption if enough ammunition were available. It is estimated that Russia fires up to several tens of thousands of rounds per day.

First, ammunition will be handed over from the weapons warehouses of the EU countries by the end of May for about one billion euros. By the fall, the procurement of new ammunition will be tendered.

It is also planned to acquire other weapons through joint purchases.

European therefore, large orders are expected for the arms industry. HS asked what it means for the industry in Finland? The answer is that not necessarily very much, because there is already so much demand for ammunition and their parts that production is being increased as much as possible.

According to experts, the challenge in general is where artillery ammunition can even be produced in the desired quantities.

European Union agreed to acquire 155 millimeter artillery shells. It is a Western so-called NATO-compatible ammunition type. The gauge tells the diameter of the projectile.

In Finland, the Norwegian-Finnish-owned Nammo Lapua Oy and the Finnish Defense Forces’ own Explosive Center jointly manufacture heavy artillery ammunition.

Nammo produces the metal casings for ammunition in Sastamala, which are also painted. At the Vihtavuoren factory, Nammo manufactures artillery ammunition charges, which are packed either in canvas bags or module cases.

The Defense Forces load the finished ammunition from parts at the Explosive Center factory in Haapajärvi.

Nammon CEO of Finnish operations Raimo Helasmäki says that factory orders started to grow already a year ago. There are many orders from the defense forces.

“There have also been a lot of orders from Sweden recently,” he says.

It is expected that the demand for ammunition will continue to be high for at least a few years as European countries fill up their ammunition stocks. In Finland, Nammo manufactures gunpowder, cartridges, mortar ammunition, artillery ammunition shells, artillery and mortar charges, hand grenades, and assembles, for example, single-shots.

Nammon according to Helasmäki, the turnover in Finland increased to around 107 million euros last year from 84 million euros the previous year. About 20 percent growth is expected this year.

The company is owned equally by Patria and the Norwegian state. The majority owner of Patria is the Finnish state and the minority owner is the Norwegian defense equipment company Kongsberg.

At the Sastamala ammunition factory, Nammo has previously made ammunition shells in one shift. Now the shifts are being increased to two.

“The staff will double from the current 20,” says Helasmäki.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto tyou took on monday, that the increase in ammunition production is also investigated in Finland. According to Helasmäki, it is already being done as quickly as possible.

According to him, the production quantities are a secret. Investments to increase production are also made in almost all of the company’s other products.

“We invested EUR 33 million in the new teddy bear factory alone. Other old production lines are also being renewed and investments are being made in completely new lines,” says Helasmäki.

The production of gunpowder, the basic component of ammunition, is increased. According to Helasmäki, there are few gunpowder factories left in Europe in general, and now they want to increase their production volumes strongly.

HS visited Nammo’s Lapuan factory in September, where journalists are rarely allowed. The factory’s most internationally known product is sniper cartridges, which are used, for example, by the special forces of the US armed forces.

Read more: “Hurjaa” – Finnish war supplies are now being exported out of control to the world

Finland the defense forces also have a cannon collection that uses 122 millimeter ammunition.

In particular, the K 98 field cannon used by standby units uses the basic version of 155 millimeter ammunition. According to Helasmäki, its range is 25–30 kilometers with the addition of the afterflow unit.

The range of the new K9 anti-tank howitzers is up to 40 kilometers.

“The grenade they use is a little different in shape.”

Basic ammunition according to HS data, they cost around 2,000–5,000 euros per piece. It is also possible to attach more advanced electronics to artillery ammunition, which, for example, guides the projectile to the target according to GPS coordinates or detonates the grenade already above the target.

According to Helasmäki, the same type of ammunition fits several different cannons because their tubes are quite similar. Old Soviet-era cannons are in use in Ukraine, which usually use ammunition other than 155 mm, but also a lot of Western-standard artillery.