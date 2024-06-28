Arms Industry | Closed arms fairs make it clear the grim reality in which Europe now lives, instigated by Russia

Growing the arms industry in Europe has been painfully slow, even though there is a war going on in Ukraine. Now every effort is being made to speed up production. HS visited the closed arms fair in Paris, which offered a funny but at the same time realistic picture of the world.
Meast needed when launching a new rocket launcher?
At least a smoke machine and sound equipment.
“Three, two, one, zero!” says the CEO of the Rheinmetall company Armin Papperger to the microphone.
Dramatic music bursts forth. A large blue plastic tarp is pulled aside, and a smokescreen spreads around the massive HX 8×8 military truck.
