Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Arms Industry | Bloomberg: Patria losing billions of wagons to Germany

April 8, 2024
According to Patria, negotiations with Germany are still ongoing.

Finn Patria is possibly losing billions of euros in arms sales, if the financial news agency Bloomberg's the news about Germany's future defense procurement is true.

Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing its sources, that Germany is strengthening its defense with purchases of up to seven billion euros and ordering two F126 frigates and 900 armored vehicles.

According to Bloomberg's sources, Germany will acquire the armored vehicles from the German arms giant Rheinmetall.

It would mean that Germany has not chosen the defense equipment company Patria as a supplier of armored vehicles, as it did earlier in the winter was anticipated. Patria is owned by the Finnish state and the Norwegian defense equipment company Kongsberg.

Patria's director of communications Sirje Ahvenlampi-Hyvönen says that Patria does not comment on an article based on anonymous sources. He emphasizes that Germany itself has not announced the acquisitions.

According to Patria, negotiations with Germany are still ongoing. Ahvenlampi-Hyvönen does not comment on the stage or schedule of the negotiations.

“Negotiations are ongoing. As a company, we inform when we have something to report,” he says.

Patria's carriages has been held as a possible replacement for the current Rheinmetall Fuchs, among other things, because Germany joined the Finnish-led armored vehicle system development program the other year.

Rheinmetall has offered a new Fuchs version as a replacement for the aging carriages. According to the news agency Bloomberg, Germany is about to purchase Fuchs vehicles for four billion euros.

It was already anticipated that Germany's state of will is that the euros used for defense remain in the home country.

Patria currently manufactures 6×6 wagons in Finland. However, Patria has emphasized that if Germany orders carriages from Patria, they will be manufactured in Germany.

